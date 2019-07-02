Lessons in Self-Publishing: Should You Make Your Book Permafree?
I know, I know, you don’t want to make your baby free.
You’ve spent years pouring your heart and soul into it, and by making it free, aren’t you devaluing your creative work?
On 10 May 2019, I made What Happens in New York
The rest of that month made more money than the rest of 2019 combined so far.
Annoyingly I won’t see that money until the end of July as payments are two months behind, but it shows that making a book free can pay off.
But how?
How could I have possibly make more money when I’m giving something away for free?
Should you make your book permafree?
In Mark Dawson’s Self-Publishing 101 course (which I’m a part of), he recommends making the first book in a series free. Why? Because it lures people in. It’s the carrot, if you will.
People may not know who you are. If they don’t know who you are or anyone who can recommend your books, they’re less likely to take a chance on you.
If your book is free, they have nothing to lose by taking that chance.
Then, once they’ve read that first book and they’re invested in the characters, they’ll be more willing to pay for other books by you.
Therefore, it makes sense to make the first book in a series free rather than a random book you’ve written.
That’s why you’ll sometimes find books that are part of the same universe but that focus on different characters listed as a series instead of as individual books.
What if I only have one book?
If you only have one book, get writing!
There’s no harm in making your one and only book free, but the sooner you can continue the series the more readers you’ll have, and the more engaged they’ll be.
The best way to market a book is to write more books, because it gives you more exposure in algorithms.
After I made What Happens in New York free, it creeped up the rankings, and the rest of the series followed.
Apple Books now advertises the book for me on
How do I make my book permafree on Amazon?
With Amazon, you must price match it to the other free platforms.
Conclusion
There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. It depends on you and your circumstances.
Over to You
Are you more likely to take a chance on a new author if the book is free?
Does giving our work away for free devalue the work involved?
