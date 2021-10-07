Christine Gritmon empowers small business owners and solopreneurs to tell their own stories on social media. You CAN do it – she’ll teach you how! She’s spoken on stages worldwide and is a frequent expert guest on podcasts, live streams, Twitter chats, and blog posts, as well as hosting her own weekly Twitter chat, #ChatAboutBrand, and live interview show, Let’s Talk About Brand.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why branding isn’t what you think it is
- The pros and cons of having an author brand
- Where you should build your author brand
Listen to Christine Gritmon talk social media branding for authors
Powered by RedCircle
Support The Writer’s Mindset on Patreon
Show notes
- 00.00 – Introduction
- 02.00 – Ellie finally finished a big project!
- 09.30 – Kristina eats her words when it comes to outlining.
- 12.50 – Interview with Christine Gritmon.
- 14.00 – Do authors need to worry about branding?
- 16.00 – Is it worth improving your brand, even though it’s scary?
- 21.20 – Success is all about human connection.
- 24.00 – How to safely put yourself out there when you’re scared to do it.
- 27.00 – Methods for building branding that you might not have thought of.
- 31.00 – How you can use your own imperfections to create relatable content.
- 35.22 – The three essentials for a new author brand.
- 38.17 – The importance of a website and an email list.
- 40.10 – The pitfalls of relying on social media.
- 42.35 – Should you be using Facebook groups?
- 47.10 – How to use content from Facebook groups to get engagement elsewhere.
- 52.26 – Is authenticity in branding even authentic anymore?
- 55.40 – How to be authentically authentic.
- 1.03.00 – Is social media important for branding?
- 1.03.50 – What is the best social media platform for authors to focus on?
- 1.06.10 – The impact of pen names on branding.
- 01.11.45 – Which book changed Christine’s life?
- 01.14.19 – Where to find more about Christine.