Christine Gritmon empowers small business owners and solopreneurs to tell their own stories on social media. You CAN do it – she’ll teach you how! She’s spoken on stages worldwide and is a frequent expert guest on podcasts, live streams, Twitter chats, and blog posts, as well as hosting her own weekly Twitter chat, #ChatAboutBrand, and live interview show, Let’s Talk About Brand.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why branding isn’t what you think it is

The pros and cons of having an author brand

Where you should build your author brand

Listen to Christine Gritmon talk social media branding for authors

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

02.00 – Ellie finally finished a big project!

09.30 – Kristina eats her words when it comes to outlining.

12.50 – Interview with Christine Gritmon.

14.00 – Do authors need to worry about branding?

16.00 – Is it worth improving your brand, even though it’s scary?

21.20 – Success is all about human connection.

24.00 – How to safely put yourself out there when you’re scared to do it.

27.00 – Methods for building branding that you might not have thought of.

31.00 – How you can use your own imperfections to create relatable content.

35.22 – The three essentials for a new author brand.

38.17 – The importance of a website and an email list.

40.10 – The pitfalls of relying on social media.

42.35 – Should you be using Facebook groups?

47.10 – How to use content from Facebook groups to get engagement elsewhere.

52.26 – Is authenticity in branding even authentic anymore?

55.40 – How to be authentically authentic.

1.03.00 – Is social media important for branding?

1.03.50 – What is the best social media platform for authors to focus on?

1.06.10 – The impact of pen names on branding.

01.11.45 – Which book changed Christine’s life?

01.14.19 – Where to find more about Christine.

The books that changed Christine’s life

Let’s Pretend This Never Happened – Jenny Lawson

Furiously Happen – Jenny Lawson

