The Complete Guide to Starting Your Novel

The Writer’s Cookbook has been going for four years now(!). In that time, we’ve published a lot of posts.

So I decided it was time to look back on some of our best posts and create a guide that covers everything you could ever need to know to get started writing your novel.

This guide covers everything from research, to plotting, to writing, redrafting, and editing.

Everything is covered in the order that works for me, but your process may be different. That’s part of what I love about writing (and writing about writing!). If you’ve got a different writing process, I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

Happy writing!

Reading

Research

Mindset

Genre and Audience

Character Development

Planning and Plotting

Writing

Editing

Something missing?

I’m always on the look out for new blog post ideas. If there’s something about writing that isn’t covered in this list, let me know in the comments and I’ll see what I can do 🙂

