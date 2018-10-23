The Complete Guide to Starting Your Novel
The Writer’s Cookbook has been going for four years now(!). In that time, we’ve published a lot of posts.
So I decided it was time to look back on some of our best posts and create a guide that covers everything you could ever need to know to get started writing your novel.
This guide covers everything from research, to plotting, to writing, redrafting, and editing.
Everything is covered in the order that works for me, but your process may be different. That’s part of what I love about writing (and writing about writing!). If you’ve got a different writing process, I’d love to hear about it in the comments.
Happy writing!
Reading
Research
8 Essential Story Ingredients for Flash Fiction and Novels Alike
Mindset
How I Went From Writing 0 Words a Day to 10,000+ Words a Day and You Can Too
Genre and Audience
Character Development
How to Write About ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)
Planning and Plotting
The Different Types of Fiction in a Way That Won’t Make Your Head Explode
Scrivener vs. Novlr – Which is the Best Writing Software For You?
Writing
Editing
The Cake Analogy: Why You Should Never Show Your First Draft to Anyone
Something missing?
I’m always on the look out for new blog post ideas. If there’s something about writing that isn’t covered in this list, let me know in the comments and I’ll see what I can do 🙂
