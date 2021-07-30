Get a taste of what’s coming up in season 3 of The Writer’s Mindset – starting 5 August 2021!
Coming up, we’ve got:
- Sacha Black on writing side characters – 5 August
- Tim Lewis on social media networking for authors – 12 August
- Elizabeth Spann Craig on indie vs traditional publishing – 19 August
- Nicholas Erik on book marketing – 26 August
- Daniel Willcocks on self publishing 101 and the horror genre – 2 September
- Kevin Wilde on life as a Hollywood screenwriter – 9 September
- Matty Dalrymple on podcasting for authors – 16 September
- Kristina Stanley from Fictionary on editing with AI – 23 August
And that’s just for starters 😉
