The Writer's Cookbook

Your Favourite Posts from 2019

31st December, 2019
Posts from 2019
/ Kristina Adams /

2019 is finally over. And what a year it’s been!

We’ve published some great posts over the last 12 months, and, since the end of the year is a time of reflection, I thought the last post of the year would be a good time to look back on what you’ve been loving in 2019.

So, in no particular order, here we go…

52 New Year’s Resolutions for Writers

A perfect post to read for the start of 2020. Ideas include long-term, such as writing a book, to the short-term, like finishing a poem.

8 Things I’ve Learnt Self-Publishing 8 Books

I wrote this after finishing What Happens in Paphos. It’s the last book in my first series, which felt like the perfect time to reflect back on four years of self-publishing.

5 Famous Books You Didn’t Know Were Self-Published

This is by no means an exhaustive list of books that have been self-published, but there are some authors in here you wouldn’t expect.

How to Finish Writing a Book

Finishing any project can be a challenge. Finishing a book is a much bigger undertaking than we first think when we commit to it. Here’s some advice on how to finish writing yours.

11 Tips for Balancing Your Writing with Your Full-Time Job

It can feel like a challenge to write while working full-time, but it is doable. Here’s how.

How NOT to Start a Copywriting Business

There’s lots of advice out there on how to start a copywriting business. What about what you shouldn’t do?

How to Improve Your Writing—With Writing Prompts

Writing prompts can be a great way to flex your writing muscles whether you’re starting out, getting back into it after a break, or looking to work on something different for a little bit.

How to Write Three-Dimensional Characters Your Readers Will Love

Three-dimensional characters are imperative to writing a series that keeps people coming back again and again. Here’s some advice on how to make yours as human as possible.

What Does ‘Write What You Know’ Actually Mean?

‘Write what you know’ is the most common writing advice. But what does it actually mean?

How to Write About Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a common disease that very few of us know about. In this post, I explain what it’s like to live with fibromyalgia so that you can write accurate, three-dimensional characters with the disease.

Conclusion

What a variety! You’ve been loving stuff on the craft of writing as well as the mindset you need to be successful.

If there’s a topic you’d like me to cover in 2020, let me know in the comments and I’ll see what I can do 🙂

Kristina Adams
Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. She can be found under a pile of books with a vanilla latte. The Alliance of Independent Authors - Author Member
