Cosy mystery author Elizabeth Spann Craig is a library-loving, avid mystery reader. A pet-owning Southerner, her four series are full of cats, corgis, and cheese grits. The mother of two, she lives with her husband, a fun-loving corgi, and a shy fluffball of a cat.

We spoke with Elizabeth about her history as a traditionally published author with Penguin, her transition to indie publishing, and her writing process.

You’ll learn:

The differences (and similarities) between traditional and independent publishing

About traditional publishing marketing models

How much traditionally published authors make

The reasons Elizabeth switched to indie publishing

Why it’s important to work with the right team, regardless of how you publish

What it’s like to write multiple long-running series

Listen to Elizabeth Spann Craig talk about the differences between traditional and indie publishing

Show notes

00.24 – Introductions

03.30 – Personal Updates

12.40 – Interview with Elizabeth Spann Craig

13.31 – Why go from traditional publishing to indie publishing?

18.30 – What would you say to someone who can’t decide whether to go indie or trad?

21.45 – What are the biggest changes when moving to indie publishing?

25.15 – How does the marketing process differ between traditional publishing compared to indie publishing?

29.35 – What are the pros and cons of traditional publishing?

34.22 – How has Elizabeth’s writing changed over time?

41.15 – What’s it like writing a really long series?

47.55 – Why publish some books under a pen name?

56.00 – Is it worth creating an author blog?

1.00.40 – Which book changed Elizabeth’s life?

1.02.45 – Where can we find out more about Elizabeth?

Read Elizabeth’s Myrtle Clover Mysteries:

Read the Memphis Barbecue series:

Read Elizabeth’s zombie book, Race to Refuge:

Download What Happens in New York:

Read Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None:

About Agatha Christie’s disappearance on BuzzFeed Unsolved.

