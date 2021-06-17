Whether or not to use a pen name is a common predicament for new and experienced writers.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- The most common reasons authors use pen names
- When you SHOULDN’T use a pen name
- The downside to names readers can’t spell
Show notes
- Personal update – 1:35
- Why I use a pen name – 3:20
- The genre where people most often use pen names – 5:20
- How not to confuse the algorithms – 6:00
- When you SHOULDN’T use a pen name – 8:17