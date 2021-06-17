Whether or not to use a pen name is a common predicament for new and experienced writers.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

  • The most common reasons authors use pen names
  • When you SHOULDN’T use a pen name
  • The downside to names readers can’t spell

Show notes

  • Personal update – 1:35
  • Why I use a pen name – 3:20
  • The genre where people most often use pen names – 5:20
  • How not to confuse the algorithms – 6:00
  • When you SHOULDN’T use a pen name – 8:17

