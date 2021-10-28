Alexa Whitewolf provides editing services through Luna Imprints Author Services (which is often shortened to LIAS) to new and established authors. Her mission is to help indies achieve their dreams of self-publishing their books by helping them fine-tune their novels to publishing quality.

Alexa is also a dog-loving, caffeine-addicted, all-around traveling enthusiast. Author of fantasy, paranormal and young adult books, she spends her nights dreaming up new stories and her days fighting reality. She lives in Ottawa, Canada, with her husband and two mischievous furballs, Zeus and Achilles.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The importance of worldbuilding in genres like romance

How culture can show what your world is like

The difference between worldbuilding in first and third person

Common worldbuilding mistakes

Listen to Alexa Whitewolf talk worldbuilding

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

01.35 – Kristina hates worldbuilding?!

04.22 – Kristina has had an epiphany.

05.50 – Interview with Alexa Whitewolf.

06.55 – Do you just need worldbuilding for sci-fi and fantasy?

09.10 – Is worldbuilding harder in the real world?

11.20 – Kristina almost gave up because of worldbuilding.

12.20 – When should you start worldbuilding for a piece?

14.20 – Adding in more magic as you go.

15.30 – Using the five senses to make magic.

18.10 – How much worldbuilding should be included in a story?

19.50 – Don’t break the pace!

22.45 – We all love Downton Abbey (and not just for Maggie Smith)

24.00 – What do your audience actually need to know?

27.45 – Worldbuilding in Vampire Academy is amazing.

29.45 – A big worldbuilding mistake…

32.30 – Don’t neglect the culture.

36.30 – What are the rules and restrictions?

42.00 – Breaking the norms.

46.00 – Do you build the world differently in first person?

50.00 – Stop head hopping and focus on the reader.

52.40 – What book changed Alexa’s life?

56.10 – Where can you find out more about Alexa?

