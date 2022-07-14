Shane Millar is a Fictionary Certified Story Coach and the author of the Write Better Fiction craft guides. He is also the author of the Myth & Magic urban fantasy thriller series.

Shane holds a BA in journalism and is a member of The Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi). He lives in Buckinghamshire, England.

He has taken too many writing courses to count and enjoys reading as much as possible. Shane is obsessed with five things: the writing craft, mythology, personal development, food, and martial arts movies.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The key ingredients every book beginning needs

Why it’s important to hook your reader from the start

Where newbie – and experienced – writers go wrong with their beginnings

Listen to Shane Millar talk about writing beginnings:

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through this link, but we will get a small commission.