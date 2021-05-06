In January 2021, Kristina Adams set herself the challenge to write 5,000 words per day until she had a finished draft of her next book. In this episode, we’re talking about what she’s learnt – and what you can learn from her.
We’ll cover:
- The most effective way to grow as a writer
- Why most people SHOULDN’T write 5,000 words per day
- Understanding genre expectations
Listen to the podcast
Book of the week – Memoirs of a Geisha – Arthur Golden
Show notes
- Support the podcast – 0:34
- Personal updates – 1:01
- Why I chose to write 5000 words a day – 2:53
- The challenge of writing 5000 words a day (and how to get into it) – 4:47
- Writing the BIG scenes first – 6:33
- Why your plot should be organic – 7:44
- Why most people shouldn’t write 5000 words per day – 9:10
- The most effective way to grow as a writer – 12:47
- Forming a connection with your reader – 18:40
- How to start challenging yourself – 19:53
- Book of the week – 24:50