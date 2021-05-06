In January 2021, Kristina Adams set herself the challenge to write 5,000 words per day until she had a finished draft of her next book. In this episode, we’re talking about what she’s learnt – and what you can learn from her.

We’ll cover:

  • The most effective way to grow as a writer
  • Why most people SHOULDN’T write 5,000 words per day
  • Understanding genre expectations

Listen to the podcast

Powered by RedCircle

Become a Patreon

Become a Patron!

Book of the week – Memoirs of a Geisha – Arthur Golden

Get it on Apple Books

References

Show notes

  • Support the podcast – 0:34
  • Personal updates – 1:01
  • Why I chose to write 5000 words a day – 2:53
  • The challenge of writing 5000 words a day (and how to get into it) – 4:47
  • Writing the BIG scenes first – 6:33
  • Why your plot should be organic – 7:44
  • Why most people shouldn’t write 5000 words per day – 9:10
  • The most effective way to grow as a writer – 12:47
  • Forming a connection with your reader – 18:40
  • How to start challenging yourself – 19:53
  • Book of the week – 24:50