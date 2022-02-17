Gina Jackson is a content writer, copywriter and sometime proofreader. She also reviews books and wants to create a podcast for them.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

  • The most common mistake authors make
  • Why we need more diversity in fiction
  • How NOT to write female characters
  • How to become a book blogger

Listen to Gina Jackson talk book reviews

Show notes:

  • 00.00 – Introductions
  • 02.00 – Take off Your Pants.
  • 04.30 – 13 Steps to Evil!
  • 08.00 – Interview with Gina Jackson.
  • 09.10 – How to review books.
  • 10.35 – What should you include in the book review?
  • 12.00 – Should you include your opinion in reviews?
  • 14.00 – Fiction writing is a transferable skill.
  • 15.45 – How long should book reviews be?
  • 18.30 – How will you improve if everyone is lying to you?
  • 23.00 – Men can’t write women.
  • 26.20 – Bring in more boring jobs!
  • 28.50 – Books set examples and expectations.
  • 34.30 – Stories are about transformation.
  • 39.20 – Reading when not all the books are out…
  • 41.20 – The psychology behind criminals.
  • 43.30 – Where should you post book reviews?
  • 44.50 – How to get started as a book reviewer.
  • 46.40 – One reason we need more diversity.
  • 57.55 – Which book changed Gina’s life?
  • 1.01.15 – Where can you find out more about Gina?

Books mentioned:

13 Steps to Evil – Sacha Black

Take Off Your Pants! – Libbie Hawker

The Ghost’s Call – K.C. Adams

The Mummy’s Curse – K.C. Adams

Stephanie Laurens’s books

The Devil You Know – Dr Gwen Adshead and Eileen Horne

Gifted – Savannah Kade

Clairvoyants – Brady Moore

The Christmasaurus – Tom Fletcher

Connect with Gina