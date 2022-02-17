Gina Jackson is a content writer, copywriter and sometime proofreader. She also reviews books and wants to create a podcast for them.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- The most common mistake authors make
- Why we need more diversity in fiction
- How NOT to write female characters
- How to become a book blogger
Listen to Gina Jackson talk book reviews
Show notes:
- 00.00 – Introductions
- 02.00 – Take off Your Pants.
- 04.30 – 13 Steps to Evil!
- 08.00 – Interview with Gina Jackson.
- 09.10 – How to review books.
- 10.35 – What should you include in the book review?
- 12.00 – Should you include your opinion in reviews?
- 14.00 – Fiction writing is a transferable skill.
- 15.45 – How long should book reviews be?
- 18.30 – How will you improve if everyone is lying to you?
- 23.00 – Men can’t write women.
- 26.20 – Bring in more boring jobs!
- 28.50 – Books set examples and expectations.
- 34.30 – Stories are about transformation.
- 39.20 – Reading when not all the books are out…
- 41.20 – The psychology behind criminals.
- 43.30 – Where should you post book reviews?
- 44.50 – How to get started as a book reviewer.
- 46.40 – One reason we need more diversity.
- 57.55 – Which book changed Gina’s life?
- 1.01.15 – Where can you find out more about Gina?
Books mentioned:
13 Steps to Evil – Sacha Black
Take Off Your Pants! – Libbie Hawker
The Ghost’s Call – K.C. Adams
The Mummy’s Curse – K.C. Adams
Stephanie Laurens’s books
The Devil You Know – Dr Gwen Adshead and Eileen Horne
Gifted – Savannah Kade
Clairvoyants – Brady Moore
The Christmasaurus – Tom Fletcher
Connect with Gina