Gina Jackson is a content writer, copywriter and sometime proofreader. She also reviews books and wants to create a podcast for them.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The most common mistake authors make

Why we need more diversity in fiction

How NOT to write female characters

How to become a book blogger

Listen to Gina Jackson talk book reviews

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

02.00 – Take off Your Pants.

04.30 – 13 Steps to Evil!

08.00 – Interview with Gina Jackson.

09.10 – How to review books.

10.35 – What should you include in the book review?

12.00 – Should you include your opinion in reviews?

14.00 – Fiction writing is a transferable skill.

15.45 – How long should book reviews be?

18.30 – How will you improve if everyone is lying to you?

23.00 – Men can’t write women.

26.20 – Bring in more boring jobs!

28.50 – Books set examples and expectations.

34.30 – Stories are about transformation.

39.20 – Reading when not all the books are out…

41.20 – The psychology behind criminals.

43.30 – Where should you post book reviews?

44.50 – How to get started as a book reviewer.

46.40 – One reason we need more diversity.

57.55 – Which book changed Gina’s life?

1.01.15 – Where can you find out more about Gina?

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Books mentioned:

13 Steps to Evil – Sacha Black

Take Off Your Pants! – Libbie Hawker

The Ghost’s Call – K.C. Adams

The Mummy’s Curse – K.C. Adams

Stephanie Laurens’s books

The Devil You Know – Dr Gwen Adshead and Eileen Horne

Gifted – Savannah Kade

Clairvoyants – Brady Moore

The Christmasaurus – Tom Fletcher

Connect with Gina