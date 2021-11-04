Terra Kelly is an author who’s been publishing for almost seven years. She writes contemporary romance and romantic suspense. She’s also an author coach and helps aspiring writers to move past their barriers so that they can finally share their story. She does that through a course, membership, one-on-one training, and more.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

If imposter syndrome ever goes away

The importance of HEAs and HFNs in romance

Why rapid releasing can lead to burnout

How to overcome what’s holding you back from writing more

Listen to Terra Kelly talk romance writing

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

01.42 – Ellie is building her future every day.

05.21 – Kristina wrangles her subplots.

08.40 – Subplots are side quests!

10.00 – The Mummy’s Curse is now available to buy!

14.50 – There’ll always be bumps in the road.

15.30 – Shutting out the imposter syndrome.

17.15 – Interview with Terra Kelly.

19.20 – The dream that changed Terra’s path.

20:40 – How to face the doubt.

22.20 – Don’t compare your start to other people’s middles.

24.40 – The power of the Harlequin Romance.

26.20 – Does loving multiple genres affect your writing?

28.30 – Learning the pros of plotting.

30.45 – Why is the happily ever after so important?

33.50 – Can we drop the F bomb in romance?

35.45 – How do audience expectations differ between genres?

40.30 – Do people look down on romance?

42.25 – The power of a supportive community.

47.40 – How can you get your books to stand out?

50.30 – Why go permafree?

53.04 – How to build a community around your book.

59.20 – How has the romance industry changed since Terra started publishing?

1.02.40 – How did readers react to changing to and from rapid release?

1.03.45 – But did it help her improve as a writer?

1.06.00 – How does Terra support other writers?

1.08.20 – What holds people back from sharing their stories?

1.11.00 – Is NaNoWriMo a good motivator?

1.15.45 – Which book changed Terra’s life?

1.17.45 – Where can you find out more about Terra?

