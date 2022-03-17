Debbie is the author of nine novels across two series, 7 in the Sophie Sayers Village Mysteries, and 2 in the Staffroom at St Bride’s series, currently writing the third. She writes a blend of cosy mystery and romantic comedy and is a course tutor in self-publishing for Jericho Writers and a UK Ambassador for the Alliance of Independent Authors, for whom she has also written how-to books for authors. She runs the Hawkesbury Upton Literature Festival in the Cotswolds, which she founded in 2015. Two of her novels have been shortlisted for The Bookbrunch Selfies Awards, given for the best independently-published fiction in the UK (in 2020 and 2021).

In this episode, you’l learn:

How cosy mysteries differ from other crime genres

Ways to improve your writing craft

Book marketing methods that work for cosy mysteries

