It’s time to talk frankly about depression and mental health, and how it can impact our writing.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- How to channel your mental health issues into your writing
- The benefits of channeling depression into your writing
- How Kristina used her depression and grief to fuel her writing
- Why publishing a book can feel like such an anticlimax
Show notes
- Patron shout-outs – 0:33
- Personal updates – 1:00
- Mental health/depression stats – 7:10
- Getting trapped in a circle of self-hatred and anxiety – 9:49
- Isolation from everything and everyone – 10:20
- Changing tides – 11:45
- Taste for publishing – 12:00
- Learning to be objective about your own ideas – 12:25
- Goal setting – 13:00
- Publishing and its affects on depression – 14:14
- Way back into writing – 16:30
- How deadlines can help – 17:20
- Writing through grief – 18:15
- Channeling grief – 19:30
- Fibro flare-ups – 21:57
- Advice for writers with depression- 22:53
- What not to do when you have depression – 26:49
- The writer’s gym – 29:19
- Book of the week – 31:49