It’s time to talk frankly about depression and mental health, and how it can impact our writing.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

  • How to channel your mental health issues into your writing
  • The benefits of channeling depression into your writing
  • How Kristina used her depression and grief to fuel her writing
  • Why publishing a book can feel like such an anticlimax

Show notes

  • Patron shout-outs – 0:33
  • Personal updates – 1:00
  • Mental health/depression stats – 7:10
  • Getting trapped in a circle of self-hatred and anxiety –  9:49
  • Isolation from everything and everyone – 10:20
  • Changing tides – 11:45
  • Taste for publishing – 12:00
  • Learning to be objective about your own ideas – 12:25
  • Goal setting – 13:00
  • Publishing and its affects on depression – 14:14
  • Way back into writing – 16:30
  • How deadlines can help – 17:20
  • Writing through grief – 18:15
  • Channeling grief – 19:30
  • Fibro flare-ups – 21:57
  • Advice for writers with depression- 22:53
  • What not to do when you have depression – 26:49
  • The writer’s gym – 29:19
  • Book of the week – 31:49