Jeff Elkins writes stories about outsiders who fight for outcasts, rejects, and the oppressed. He is the author of more than ten novels, a Certified Three Story Method Editor, and the host of the Dialogue Doctor podcast. During the day, he leads the writing team for a training company that simulates difficult conversations. He lives north of Baltimore, Maryland with his wife of twenty-years and his five kids.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

What dialogue-centric first drafts are

The benefits of trying them

How this impacts your writing process

Listen to Jeff Elkins talk about writing dialogie-centric first drafts

Powered by RedCircle

