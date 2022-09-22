Matty Dalrymple podcasts, writes, speaks, and consults on the writing craft and the publishing voyage as The Indy Author. She is the host of THE INDY AUTHOR PODCAST and the author of THE INDY AUTHOR’S GUIDE TO PODCASTING FOR AUTHORS. She is also the co-author, along with Mark Leslie Lefebvre, of TAKING THE SHORT TACK: CREATING INCOME AND CONNECTING WITH READERS USING SHORT FICTION.

Matty is also the author of the Lizzy Ballard Thrillers, beginning with ROCK PAPER SCISSORS; the Ann Kinnear Suspense Novels, beginning with THE SENSE OF DEATH; and the Ann Kinnear Suspense Shorts, including CLOSE THESE EYES. Matty is a member of International Thriller Writers and Sisters in Crime.

Matty lives with her husband, Wade Walton, and their dogs in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How writing short fiction differs from writing novel length works

Ways to market short fiction

The business of short fiction

Listen to Matty Dalrymple talk about writing and publishing short stories:

Powered by RedCircle

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

Books discussed

*Affiliate link