A book without any relationships would be seriously lacking in conflict. Which means you don’t have much of a story.

It doesn’t matter what genre you write, the relationships between your characters will drive the plot forwards, add depth to other characters, and create conflict.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

  • Why all relationships have consequences
  • How to write LGBTQ+ relationships
  • Mistakes writers make when writing relationships
  • How to make sure relationships feel three-dimensional to readers

Show notes

  • Kristina breaks the tech – 1:12
  • Personal updates – 1:30
  • Writing all kinds of relationships – 4:34
  • Consequences of relationships – 6:00
  • Should you treat each type of relationship differently? – 10:00
  • Writing LGBTQ+ relationships (and how they differ from writing straight relationships) – 13:00
  • Mistakes writers make when writing relationships – 17:11
  • How do you make sure relationships feel 3D to the reader? – 22:28
  • Writing romantic relationships: 24:50
  • VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – 27:50

