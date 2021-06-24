A book without any relationships would be seriously lacking in conflict. Which means you don’t have much of a story.
It doesn’t matter what genre you write, the relationships between your characters will drive the plot forwards, add depth to other characters, and create conflict.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why all relationships have consequences
- How to write LGBTQ+ relationships
- Mistakes writers make when writing relationships
- How to make sure relationships feel three-dimensional to readers
Listen to the podcast
Show notes
- Kristina breaks the tech – 1:12
- Personal updates – 1:30
- Writing all kinds of relationships – 4:34
- Consequences of relationships – 6:00
- Should you treat each type of relationship differently? – 10:00
- Writing LGBTQ+ relationships (and how they differ from writing straight relationships) – 13:00
- Mistakes writers make when writing relationships – 17:11
- How do you make sure relationships feel 3D to the reader? – 22:28
- Writing romantic relationships: 24:50
- VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – 27:50
Resources
