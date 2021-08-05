Sacha Black is a bestselling author, host of The Rebel Author Podcast and Next Level Authors, and a professional speaker. She writes amazing educational nonfiction books for writers, and fantasy for Young Adult and adult audiences. She lives in Cambridgeshire with her wife and son.

In this episode, you’ll discover:

Why side characters drive your plot forwards

Why your story needs a theme

Juggling a writing (and podcasting!) schedule with raising small people

How to use time blocks effectively

The benefits of a morning writing routine (and how much of a different it’s made to Kristina’s writing in a week!)

Show notes

3.30 – Patreon shoutout

4.04 – Personal updates

11.50 – About Sacha Black

12.50 – Why are side characters so important?

14.50 – How side characters can be used to represent the theme of your story

17.30 – Do different genres require different characters and different characterisation?

21.45 – Is it time to cut that side character?

28.00 – The two types of character deaths

40.00 – Stop fridging your characters!

33.15 – How literal and metaphorical deaths affect your characters

48.50 – How to juggle writing books, raising a child, and everything else

55.05 – Setting an example for the next generation

59.10 – Time management when you’ve got too much shit to do

1.08.15 – The two books that changed Sacha’s life

1.11.25 – Where to find Sacha online

Sacha’s books

Get 8 Steps to Side Characters by Sacha Black:

Get the 8 Steps to Side Characters Workbook by Sacha Black:

Kristina’s Afterlife Calls series

The Ghost’s Call:

Preorder The Mummy’s Curse:

Books mentioned

The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham:

Divergent series box set by Veronica Roth:

Lifelong Writing Habits by Chris Fox:

The Heroine’s Journey by Gail Carriger:

