Jenna Moreci is a bestselling author of dark fantasy and science fiction, as well as a YouTube sensation with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. The Savior’s Champion, her first novel in The Savior’s Series, was voted one of the Best Books of All Time by Book Depository.Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Jenna spends her free time laughing until her face hurts with her goofball fiancé and snuggling with her tiny dog.In this episode, you’ll learn:

How to get over your fear of being on video

When to start building your author platform

The types of content your audience wants to see

How long it takes to put together a video

Listen to Jenna Moreci talk video marketing mindset

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

01.25 – Writing process Room 101.

03.10 – Ellie’s first car analogy…

04.00 – Kristina hates reading her own work.

06.00 – Interview with Jenna Moreci.

07.50 – Why did Jenna start a YouTube channel, despite never wanting to?

10.20 – The benefit of embracing who you are.

14.40 – Dealing with the douches.

17.40 – Time is the biggest challenge.

19.55 – The best part of running a YouTube channel.

22.20 – The stresses of creating content.

24.50 – Top tips for starting your own channel.

27.50 – The beauty of not beating around the bush.

29.00 – Is it harder to be so straight talking as a woman?

29.50 – Generating ideas for content.

31.40 – Tube Buddy?

32.40 – Creating the perfect titles to grab attention on YouTube.

35.30 – Getting comfortable in front of the camera.

40.00 – Do we all need a corporate background?

46.15 – You’re gonna suck at first, but you can get past it.

51.45 – The silver lining of your first book.

53.50 – Embracing costumes.

55.45 – Don’t take it so seriously.

59.00 – Mummy paint?

1.02.50 – Which book changed Jenna’s life?

1.05.50 – Where can you find more of Jenna Moreci?

