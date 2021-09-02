Daniel Willcocks is an international bestselling author and award-nominated podcaster of dark fiction. He is an author coach; one fifth of digital story studio, Hawk & Cleaver; co-founder of iTunes-busting fiction podcast, ‘The Other Stories‘;’ CEO of horror imprint, Devil’s Rock Publishing; and the co-host of the ‘Next Level Authors’ podcast.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- The BIG mistakes indie authors make
- Why it’s important to remember publishing is a long-term game
- How horror reflects the human psyche
- Why some people look down on genres like horror and romance
Listen to Daniel Willcocks talk self-publishing
Show notes
- 00.00 – Introduction
- 04.30 – Podcast update
- 06.25 – Personal updates
- 09.28 – Interview with Daniel Wilcocks
- 10.25 – What are the biggest mistakes that indie authors make?
- 15.25 – What should you do if you’re terrified of anyone reading your first book?
- 19.48 – What are the first steps to launching a book?
- 23.32 – What are the biggest mindset issues writers face?
- 28.40 – Why is it so important to show up for yourself?
- 32.10 – Why is it important to see through the bullshit?
- 38.14 – How does Daniel get focused during his writing sessions?
- 43.00 – Who is Deathbed Dan?
- 49.58 – What’s appeal of horror?
- 1.03.15 – Is there a benefit to writing shorter projects?
- 1.06.52 – Some horror books for anyone looking to get into the genre.
- 1.09.28 – Which book changed Daniel’s life?
- 1.10.53 – Where can you find out more about Daniel?
Daniel Willcocks’s books
Self-Publishing 101
