Daniel Willcocks is an international bestselling author and award-nominated podcaster of dark fiction. He is an author coach; one fifth of digital story studio, Hawk & Cleaver; co-founder of iTunes-busting fiction podcast, ‘The Other Stories‘;’ CEO of horror imprint, Devil’s Rock Publishing; and the co-host of the ‘Next Level Authors’ podcast.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The BIG mistakes indie authors make

Why it’s important to remember publishing is a long-term game

How horror reflects the human psyche

Why some people look down on genres like horror and romance

Listen to Daniel Willcocks talk self-publishing

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

04.30 – Podcast update

06.25 – Personal updates

09.28 – Interview with Daniel Wilcocks

10.25 – What are the biggest mistakes that indie authors make?

15.25 – What should you do if you’re terrified of anyone reading your first book?

19.48 – What are the first steps to launching a book?

23.32 – What are the biggest mindset issues writers face?

28.40 – Why is it so important to show up for yourself?

32.10 – Why is it important to see through the bullshit?

38.14 – How does Daniel get focused during his writing sessions?

43.00 – Who is Deathbed Dan?

49.58 – What’s appeal of horror?

1.03.15 – Is there a benefit to writing shorter projects?

1.06.52 – Some horror books for anyone looking to get into the genre.

1.09.28 – Which book changed Daniel’s life?

1.10.53 – Where can you find out more about Daniel?

Daniel Willcocks’s books

Self-Publishing 101

Visit Daniel’s website.

